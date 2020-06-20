All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:22 PM

1940 SW 7th Street

1940 Southwest 7th Street · (561) 715-2515
Location

1940 Southwest 7th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3831 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Beautiful 2 story home (master & guest suite down) on cul-de-sac tree lined street. Stunning Pool, Gazebo bar w/ pizza oven & summer kitchen make this a tropical oasis for all to enjoy. Dramatic outdoor landscape lighting adds ambiance. Marble floors, dramatic fireplace, open staircase & a huge loft are added bonuses to this incredible home. New impact windows, front door & garage door have just been installed. .The beautiful 45 acre lake is perfect for kayakers and paddle boarders. A quiet easement on back of home is a wonderful place for kids to play ball while the front of the home has a long driveway with very little traffic. Many items have also been upgraded: paint int. & ext. 2019, refrigerator 2017 dishwasher 2020, pool pump, W&D, water heater, a/c 2016 . Move-in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 SW 7th Street have any available units?
1940 SW 7th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1940 SW 7th Street have?
Some of 1940 SW 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 SW 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1940 SW 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 SW 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1940 SW 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1940 SW 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1940 SW 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 1940 SW 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1940 SW 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 SW 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1940 SW 7th Street has a pool.
Does 1940 SW 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 1940 SW 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 SW 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 SW 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 SW 7th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1940 SW 7th Street has units with air conditioning.
