1940 SW 7th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage guest suite

Beautiful 2 story home (master & guest suite down) on cul-de-sac tree lined street. Stunning Pool, Gazebo bar w/ pizza oven & summer kitchen make this a tropical oasis for all to enjoy. Dramatic outdoor landscape lighting adds ambiance. Marble floors, dramatic fireplace, open staircase & a huge loft are added bonuses to this incredible home. New impact windows, front door & garage door have just been installed. .The beautiful 45 acre lake is perfect for kayakers and paddle boarders. A quiet easement on back of home is a wonderful place for kids to play ball while the front of the home has a long driveway with very little traffic. Many items have also been upgraded: paint int. & ext. 2019, refrigerator 2017 dishwasher 2020, pool pump, W&D, water heater, a/c 2016 . Move-in Ready.