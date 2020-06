Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

Beautiful 2/2 with amazing views! of the Bay and Indian Creek! This condo was totally renovated with marble and Brazilian cherry floors, custom closets, cabinets and bathrooms. Impact windows. Gourmet kitchen. No attention to detail has been spared! Available for rent immediately - two month minimum. Walk to the beach!