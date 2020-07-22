Apartment List
/
FL
/
bay harbor islands
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:03 AM

112 Luxury Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Luxury apartments in Bay Harbor Islands offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming po... Read Guide >

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
9420 W Broadview Dr A10843846
9420 West Broadview Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
7 Bedrooms
$55,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAY HARBOR ISLAND - Property Id: 267809 Sweeping southern wide bay water views over Indian Creek Golf Course from this stunning luxurious modern waterfront home in Bay Harbor Islands.

1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bay Harbor Islands
1350 97th St
1350 97th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
8 Bedrooms
$35,000
Quality Built in 2019, this Custom 8 BD 10.5 BA Tropical Modern is the epitome of Luxury Living. Enjoy high quality finishes throughout 7500 SF of Living Space & 4500 SF of Terraces + Private rooftop w/ Bay & Sunset Views.
Results within 1 mile of Bay Harbor Islands

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10203 Collins Ave Unit 1105N
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$14,400
1704 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular turn-key bright and tranquil unit tastefully furnished in the exclusive Oceana Bal Harbor building.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8701 Collins Av
8701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$23,000
Eighty Seven Park by Renzo Piano is a collection of 66 private Oceanfront residences designed to seamlessly embrace the park and the ocean in Miami beach's newest neighborhood.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10295 COLLINS AV
10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ENJOY EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE OCEAN, BAY AND BEACH FROM THIS 10TH FLOOR 2 BEDROOM /2,5 BATHROOM SUITE WITH 2 WALLS OF FLOOR TO CEILING GLASS FOR DOUBLE EXPOSURES IN THE LIVING ROOM; TREMENDOUS SAVINGS OFERRED BY OWNER COMPARED TO RITZ CARLTON RATES;

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.

1 of 64

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9001 Collins Ave
9001 Collins Ave, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
2600 sqft
Luxury is reimagined at The Surf Club Four Seasons Residences by Pritzker winning architect Richard Meier.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Bal Harbour
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find,an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Surfside
9349 Collins Ave
9349 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$55,000
3400 sqft
Live in the Ultimate Luxury at Fendi Chateau, very private flow through corner unit available for Lease. No expensive was spared Custom Designed by BRG Homes. This residence features 4,268 sqft and 3 bedrooms 4.
Results within 5 miles of Bay Harbor Islands

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
731 Ne 80th Street
731 Northeast 80th Street, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$15,000
2000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Treehouse Resort - Property Id: 322738 Relax, rejuvenate and unplug in this ultimate rustic private home in Miami.

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 52

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Keystone Point
2243 Bayview Lane
2243 Bayview Lane, North Miami, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
2875 sqft
Renovated home on the water in the gated community of Keystone Point. The five bedrooms include a mother-in-law suite with separate entrance and walk-in closet.

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
16461 NE 29th Ave
16461 Northeast 29th Avenue, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$16,750
5200 sqft
EASTERN SHORES-SUNNY ISLES BEACH - NORTH MIAMI BEACH Luxury House / 6 bedrooms, 6.5 baths / 5200 Sq 160 FT DEEPWATER WATERFRONT HOME. 24 hr SECURITY GATED COMMUNITY. Upscale. Bay/Canal, heated saltwater pool and spa. No Fixed Bridges, Ocean Access.

1 of 63

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastern Shores
3302 NE 166th St
3302 Northeast 166th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$13,499
Magnificent Waterfront Home offering 6 bedrooms and 6 and 1/2 bathrooms in GATED COMMUNITY. Separate study/office. Over 5,000 sq ft of living space. Recently completely remodeled. Top of the Line Appliances - wolf and sub zero throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
Haulover Park
15811 Collins Ave
15811 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
FULLY FURNISHED. BEAUTIFUL DECOR. 3 SUITES + GUEST BATH. BALCONIES EAST & WEST SIDES. BUILDING OFFERS ALL AMENITIES INCLUDING BEACH SERVICE & RESTAURANT ON SITE. GREAT LOCATION. 10 MIN FROM BAL HARBOR SHOPS & AVENTURA. AVAILABLE JUNE/1ST/2020.

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 12:00 PM
1 Unit Available
18975 Collins Ave
18975 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
The Best of the new Sunny Isles Buildings LINE 02/B is ARMANI CASA BEST FLOOR PLAN, Total Area 4,062 SQFT/377 M2, 3,176 SF (Developer Floor Plan under the air) w/5 Bedroom (4 Suites+1 Open Den w/ Full bathroom)+5 1/2 Bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for luxury apartments in Bay Harbor Islands, FL

Luxury apartments in Bay Harbor Islands offer upscale living and the best amenities. Look for luxury apartments in city centers or popular neighborhoods with swimming pools, fitness center, rooftop terraces, covered parking, and doormen.

Finding luxury apartments in Bay Harbor Islands can be competitive, but there are usually several apartment complexes to choose from. Consider whether or not the amenities inside the apartment are as desirable as the shared amenities. The pool and tennis courts may look fantastic, but your kitchen could need an update. You should also consider the views and whether or not they fit your idea of luxurious living.

If cost is a factor, but you still want a luxury experience, try renting in a more residential neighborhood away from the action. Luxury apartments in Bay Harbor Islands will be pricey no matter where you look, but some buildings will be less expensive than others

Similar Pages

Bay Harbor Islands 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Apartments with BalconiesBay Harbor Islands Apartments with Garages
Bay Harbor Islands Apartments with GymsBay Harbor Islands Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBay Harbor Islands Apartments with ParkingBay Harbor Islands Apartments with PoolsBay Harbor Islands Apartments with Washer-DryersBay Harbor Islands Dog Friendly Apartments
Bay Harbor Islands Furnished ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Luxury ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Pet Friendly ApartmentsBay Harbor Islands Studio ApartmentsMiami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FL
Hollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLSurfside, FLMiami Lakes, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLBal Harbour, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Coral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLWest Park, FLPrinceton, FLGoulds, FLWestchester, FLPinecrest, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLGladeview, FLHialeah Gardens, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale