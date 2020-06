Amenities

Nicely updated 2 bedroom unit with 1 bathroom in exclusive Bay Harbor Islands. Unit features parquet flooring throughout, renovated white kitchen and bathroom, spacious layout. Unit is located in a quiet 4-unit building with onsite laundry room and chill-out outdoor barbecue area in the backyard. Parking available in front of the property up to 2 spots per unit (first come first served).