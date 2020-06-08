All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
1020 94th St

1020 94th Street · (305) 405-0615
Location

1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,500

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
dog park
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
guest parking
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered, assigned parking under building, elevator, guest parking in front of building. Only 12 units! Gated Pool. Party room w/ restrooms & kitchen near pool. Bay Harbor Islands is a beautiful hidden gem tucked behind Surfside and Bal Harbor that is undergoing a major redevelopment, LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION! A wonderful place to call home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 94th St have any available units?
1020 94th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 94th St have?
Some of 1020 94th St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 94th St currently offering any rent specials?
1020 94th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 94th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1020 94th St is pet friendly.
Does 1020 94th St offer parking?
Yes, 1020 94th St does offer parking.
Does 1020 94th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 94th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 94th St have a pool?
Yes, 1020 94th St has a pool.
Does 1020 94th St have accessible units?
No, 1020 94th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 94th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 94th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 94th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 94th St does not have units with air conditioning.
