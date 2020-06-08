1020 94th St

Amenities
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered, assigned parking under building, elevator, guest parking in front of building. Only 12 units! Gated Pool. Party room w/ restrooms & kitchen near pool. Bay Harbor Islands is a beautiful hidden gem tucked behind Surfside and Bal Harbor that is undergoing a major redevelopment, LOCATION*LOCATION*LOCATION! A wonderful place to call home!