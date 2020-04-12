All apartments in Bay Harbor Islands
Find more places like 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bay Harbor Islands, FL
/
10101 W Bay Harbor Dr
Last updated April 12 2020 at 3:20 AM

10101 W Bay Harbor Dr

10101 West Bay Harbor Drive · (786) 355-4494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bay Harbor Islands
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

10101 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154
Bay Harbor Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Iconic artistically furnished in Bay Harbor Islands is a white pearl of a condo, spacious modern living, corner unit with lots of natural light. Completely renovated, beautifully finished, Epoxy floors in pure white, Carrara granite counter top, upgraded appliance including Bosch refrigerator, exquisite original art such artist as Tom Wesselmann and Bert Stern. Walking distance to shops, banks, restaurants and white sand beaches of Bal Harbor. This condo is very unique and must be seen to appreciate. Also available for six months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have any available units?
10101 W Bay Harbor Dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have?
Some of 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10101 W Bay Harbor Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr pet-friendly?
No, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bay Harbor Islands.
Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr offer parking?
No, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr does not offer parking.
Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have a pool?
No, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have accessible units?
No, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 10101 W Bay Harbor Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bay Harbor Islands 1 BedroomsBay Harbor Islands 2 Bedrooms
Bay Harbor Islands 3 BedroomsBay Harbor Islands Dog Friendly Apartments
Bay Harbor Islands Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLBrownsville, FLCountry Walk, FLPinewood, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FL
Miami Springs, FLHighland Beach, FLWestchester, FLSurfside, FLCooper City, FLMiami Lakes, FLOjus, FLBroadview Park, FLOlympia Heights, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity