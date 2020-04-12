10101 W Bay Harbor Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Iconic artistically furnished in Bay Harbor Islands is a white pearl of a condo, spacious modern living, corner unit with lots of natural light. Completely renovated, beautifully finished, Epoxy floors in pure white, Carrara granite counter top, upgraded appliance including Bosch refrigerator, exquisite original art such artist as Tom Wesselmann and Bert Stern. Walking distance to shops, banks, restaurants and white sand beaches of Bal Harbor. This condo is very unique and must be seen to appreciate. Also available for six months.