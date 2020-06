Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking gym playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking playground pool table bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Spectacular breathtaking Intracoastal and Ocean views, apartment totally furnished for annual lease. Plenty of storage room.Marble and carpeted floors, eat-in-kitchen, 3 spacious suites, large balconies on both sides of the unit, laundry, and hurricane shutters. Enjoy Williams Island amenities, restaurants, tennis courts, walk/jog trail, playground, 27,000 Sq.Ft. SPA, Marina... as well as the building gym, party room, billiard room and much more...Bring your clothes and a toothbrush!