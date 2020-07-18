Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

3530 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. Sofisticated & totally upgraded unit, 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, beautiful spanish white porcelanato, italian marble in baths walls, completely redome kitchen with glossy white cabinets, greyquartz counter tops, stainless steel Kitchen Aid, wine cellar is a +, german faucets, new doors, custom made closets, rain shower & bathtub with hydromassage enclosed with glass,. Can you imagine enjoying a glass of wine with a beautifull water view from your balcony and then enjoy a luxury resort style closed chic community that counts with a heated pool facing the bay, social activities,hair salon, mini market, state of the art gym, tennis court, Waking distance Aventura Mall, restaurants & more [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599633 ]