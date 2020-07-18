All apartments in Aventura
3530 Mystic Pointe Drive

3530 Northeast 191st Street · (786) 266-5766
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3530 Northeast 191st Street, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
3530 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Stephanie Skilton, Keller Williams, (786) 266-5766. Available from: 06/22/2020. No pets allowed. Sofisticated & totally upgraded unit, 2 bedrooms & 2 baths, beautiful spanish white porcelanato, italian marble in baths walls, completely redome kitchen with glossy white cabinets, greyquartz counter tops, stainless steel Kitchen Aid, wine cellar is a +, german faucets, new doors, custom made closets, rain shower & bathtub with hydromassage enclosed with glass,. Can you imagine enjoying a glass of wine with a beautifull water view from your balcony and then enjoy a luxury resort style closed chic community that counts with a heated pool facing the bay, social activities,hair salon, mini market, state of the art gym, tennis court, Waking distance Aventura Mall, restaurants & more [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3599633 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have any available units?
3530 Mystic Pointe Drive has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have?
Some of 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3530 Mystic Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3530 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
