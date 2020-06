Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities concierge elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub new construction

Furnished Turnkey Residence at Echo Aventura. Just bring your toothbrush and enjoy endless bay views from this 3Bd/4.5Bth plus den residence. Located in the heart of Aventura minutes to everything. Unit has many upgrades and luxurious finishes and furnishings. Enjoy the summer kitchen overlooking the Bay or experience the amazing amenities including state of the art gym, concierge, spa, and exquisite common areas. Easy to Show.