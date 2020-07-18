All apartments in Aventura
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

3029 Northeast 188th Street

3029 Northeast 188th Street · (305) 984-2494
Location

3029 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Thunder Alley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 725 · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

concierge
business center
internet access
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
concierge
internet access
lobby
3029 Northeast 188th Street Apt #725, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Uptown Marina Lofts, Aventura's first upscale, loft-style condominium. Renowned Architect Kobi Karp designed and industrial chic structure that stands out boldly from its surroundings. The Uptown Marina Lofts structure is actually a 3 low-rise condominium towers linked together: east, central, and west. From a fashionable arrival at Uptown's elegant porte cochere, residents will enter a stunning three-story designer lobby, where you will find the attended concierge and information desk and the residential executive business center. As a smart building, all Uptown Marina Lofts are pre-wired for multiline communication, high speed internet and cable television. Beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, and 2 bathrooms with amazing water views, ready for you to move in. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618393 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have any available units?
3029 Northeast 188th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have?
Some of 3029 Northeast 188th Street's amenities include concierge, business center, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 Northeast 188th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3029 Northeast 188th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 Northeast 188th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street offer parking?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have a pool?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have accessible units?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3029 Northeast 188th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3029 Northeast 188th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
