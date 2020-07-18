Amenities

3029 Northeast 188th Street Apt #725, Aventura, FL 33180 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. No pets allowed. Uptown Marina Lofts, Aventura's first upscale, loft-style condominium. Renowned Architect Kobi Karp designed and industrial chic structure that stands out boldly from its surroundings. The Uptown Marina Lofts structure is actually a 3 low-rise condominium towers linked together: east, central, and west. From a fashionable arrival at Uptown's elegant porte cochere, residents will enter a stunning three-story designer lobby, where you will find the attended concierge and information desk and the residential executive business center. As a smart building, all Uptown Marina Lofts are pre-wired for multiline communication, high speed internet and cable television. Beautiful 2 bedroom plus den, and 2 bathrooms with amazing water views, ready for you to move in. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618393 ]