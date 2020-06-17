2950 Northeast 188th Street

Amenities

950 Northeast 188th Street Apt #121, Miami, FL 33180 - 2 BR 3.5 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Artech Condos is the newest and most exciting new waterfront condo project in Aventura. The Residences will be a step above anything Aventura real estate has ever seen. Imaginatively designed by world famous architect Carlos Ott, this modern and dramatic structure will sit waterfront in the midst of the most talked about and buzzing area of Aventura real estate. Artech will offer limitless amenities that range from a variety of marina slips, to spa and fitness facilities, to access to Le Meridien’s nearby private beach club. Artech residences at Aventura will offer unique one and two level townhome style livingy. Located on 188th street behind Loehman’s Plaza, Artech is in the middle of what is becoming known as “Downtown Aventura” and the design of resembles that of a high tech cruise ship. Beautiful loft in Artech. A must see! Complimentary access to Le Meridien 5 Star Resort Beach Club and amenities. Call Aissa Jofre 305.984.2494 in advance for showing appointment. "Courtesy listing of Fortune International Realty Aventura Inc. All showings will be coordinated with listing agent per MLS." [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567262 ]