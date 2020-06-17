All apartments in Aventura
2950 Northeast 188th Street

2950 Northeast 188th Street · (305) 984-2494
Location

2950 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Thunder Alley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit 121 · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1663 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

gym
hot tub
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
gym
hot tub
950 Northeast 188th Street Apt #121, Miami, FL 33180 - 2 BR 3.5 BA Duplex. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 05/29/2020. No pets allowed. Artech Condos is the newest and most exciting new waterfront condo project in Aventura. The Residences will be a step above anything Aventura real estate has ever seen. Imaginatively designed by world famous architect Carlos Ott, this modern and dramatic structure will sit waterfront in the midst of the most talked about and buzzing area of Aventura real estate. Artech will offer limitless amenities that range from a variety of marina slips, to spa and fitness facilities, to access to Le Meridien’s nearby private beach club. Artech residences at Aventura will offer unique one and two level townhome style livingy. Located on 188th street behind Loehman’s Plaza, Artech is in the middle of what is becoming known as “Downtown Aventura” and the design of resembles that of a high tech cruise ship. Beautiful loft in Artech. A must see! Complimentary access to Le Meridien 5 Star Resort Beach Club and amenities. Call Aissa Jofre 305.984.2494 in advance for showing appointment. "Courtesy listing of Fortune International Realty Aventura Inc. All showings will be coordinated with listing agent per MLS." [ Published 16-Jun-20 / ID 3567262 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street have any available units?
2950 Northeast 188th Street has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2950 Northeast 188th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2950 Northeast 188th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2950 Northeast 188th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street offer parking?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street have a pool?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street have accessible units?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2950 Northeast 188th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2950 Northeast 188th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
