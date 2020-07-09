2775 Northeast 187th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly concierge courtyard lobby valet service

775 Northeast 187th Street Apt #219, Miami, FL 33180 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed. The Venture Aventura condominium community focuses on a lavish lifestyle of high-fashion down to the finest details. In everything from it’s location at Aventura Loehmann’s Fashion Island, to the culture concepts employed in the interior design- The Venture Aventura community is a great place to call home. The two condominium buildings 7 and 11 story are retail lobby and the inner courtyards to ensure that all residents will have easy access to these facilities, plus 18,000 sq. ft. of new ground level retail in the building, plus existing dining and shopping in the adjoining Loehmann's plaza. The Ventures Aventura personal touch hospitality services will include concierge, valet, and on-site dry-cleaning pick-up and delivery. Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath penthouse unit at the Venture West located in the heart of Aventura. Features high ceilings, full size washer and dryer and spacious closets. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618383 ]