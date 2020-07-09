All apartments in Aventura
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:52 AM

2775 Northeast 187th Street

2775 Northeast 187th Street · (305) 984-2494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2775 Northeast 187th Street, Aventura, FL 33180
Adventure Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

1 Bedroom

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
valet service
lobby
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
concierge
courtyard
lobby
valet service
775 Northeast 187th Street Apt #219, Miami, FL 33180 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Aissa Jofre Foncueva, London Foster, (305) 984-2494. Available from: 07/08/2020. Pets: allowed. The Venture Aventura condominium community focuses on a lavish lifestyle of high-fashion down to the finest details. In everything from it’s location at Aventura Loehmann’s Fashion Island, to the culture concepts employed in the interior design- The Venture Aventura community is a great place to call home. The two condominium buildings 7 and 11 story are retail lobby and the inner courtyards to ensure that all residents will have easy access to these facilities, plus 18,000 sq. ft. of new ground level retail in the building, plus existing dining and shopping in the adjoining Loehmann's plaza. The Ventures Aventura personal touch hospitality services will include concierge, valet, and on-site dry-cleaning pick-up and delivery. Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath penthouse unit at the Venture West located in the heart of Aventura. Features high ceilings, full size washer and dryer and spacious closets. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3618383 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have any available units?
2775 Northeast 187th Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have?
Some of 2775 Northeast 187th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2775 Northeast 187th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2775 Northeast 187th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2775 Northeast 187th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2775 Northeast 187th Street is pet friendly.
Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street offer parking?
No, 2775 Northeast 187th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2775 Northeast 187th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have a pool?
No, 2775 Northeast 187th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have accessible units?
No, 2775 Northeast 187th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2775 Northeast 187th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2775 Northeast 187th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2775 Northeast 187th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
