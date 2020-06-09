20281 E Country Club Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool racquetball court hot tub

Bright corner unit with expansive views of the ocean,intracoastal and golf course. For a detailed walk-thru click on the link below.

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=6CT...

Enter this unit through double doors to a spacious 2 bed 2 bath unit boasting two large balconies with views for miles of sunset and sunrise. This split floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a large living and dining area.The unit will have a brand new glass balcony railings. This is your opportunity to live in the prestigious Hamptons community which offers endless amenities including 3 pools, spa, gym, restaurant, racquetball, and more! Buy this amazing unit now while the building is undergoing renovation and this unit is priced incredibly low! Once the renovation is complete, prices are expected to shoot up!