Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool furnished

The best of the best. Ready to move in. Totally updated and remodeled. Excellent finishes and furniture. For those that appreciate quality and details. Breathtaking views and sunsets from this fantastic penthouse! Spotless, 2 bedrooms / 2 baths. Full size washer and dryer. Corner. Being offered for annual rent, fully furnished! Won't last, hurry!