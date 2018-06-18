All apartments in Aventura
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:15 PM

19101 Mystic Pointe Drive

19101 Mystic Pointe Drive · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19101 Mystic Pointe Drive, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
cable included
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
tennis court
valet service
Spacious sought after best floor plan;furnished 2 bedrooms 2.5 baths with bay and garden views fr every room. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and spacious bath and dressing area. Split floor plan with second bedroom and bathroom in its own suite like area. Enjoy great location minutes to Malls, Beaches , xpressways and Airport. Enjoy building amenities which include heated pool, tennis, fitness center, library, spa and much more. Gated complex with lobby concierge, security and valet . Walk steps to House of Worship. New washer and dryer
Already installed and kitchen appliances will be all replaced . Hi speed internet amd cable included. Vacant and easy to show. AVAILABLE FOR 6 MONTH LEASE. CALL LISTING AGENT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have any available units?
19101 Mystic Pointe Drive has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have?
Some of 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
19101 Mystic Pointe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive has a pool.
Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 19101 Mystic Pointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

