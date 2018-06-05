All apartments in Aventura
18800 NE 29th Ave 31
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:11 PM

18800 NE 29th Ave 31

18800 Northeast 29th Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18800 Northeast 29th Avenue, Aventura, FL 33180
Adventure Town Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
pool
pool table
media room
valet service
Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Easy access to private balcony for entertaining. Added convenience with walk-in closet & washer/dryer inside the unit! Concierge and valet service available, movie theater room, billiards, tranquil pool, gym and private covered parking amenities. Minutes away from renowned shops, natural & organic foods, restaurants and the city classics of Aventura Mall & Founders Park. Call to schedule an appointment today!iP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have any available units?
18800 NE 29th Ave 31 has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have?
Some of 18800 NE 29th Ave 31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 currently offering any rent specials?
18800 NE 29th Ave 31 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 pet-friendly?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 offer parking?
Yes, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 does offer parking.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have a pool?
Yes, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 has a pool.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have accessible units?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 does not have accessible units.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18800 NE 29th Ave 31 does not have units with air conditioning.
