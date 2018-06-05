18800 NE 29th Ave 31

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking pool pool table media room valet service

Spectacular well-lit 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath apartment in the heart of Aventura! Spaciously designed interior with bamboo wood flooring thru-out. Contemporary kitchen, granite counter-tops, wood cabinets & stainless steel appliances. Easy access to private balcony for entertaining. Added convenience with walk-in closet & washer/dryer inside the unit! Concierge and valet service available, movie theater room, billiards, tranquil pool, gym and private covered parking amenities. Minutes away from renowned shops, natural & organic foods, restaurants and the city classics of Aventura Mall & Founders Park. Call to schedule an appointment today!iP