18081 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool tennis court

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

Stunning and sophisticated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom waterfront condo with top designer furniture and upgrades throughout home. Layout includes large living room & dining room area with a separate hallway leading to 2 large bedrooms, lots of closet space and classy, modern bathrooms with raised ceilings. Double balconies allow for wonderful cross-breeze and spectacular N & S views. Amenities include tennis court, hair/nail salon, private marina, 2 swimming pools currently still under renovation. 24-7 Security with Gate access. Building is perfectly located in the heart of Aventura. Tenant can walk to all shops inc. Fresh Market, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Burger-Fi, Olive Garden, etc. Minutes from Sunny Isles Beach, Aventura Mall, I-95, Airport(s) and all major shopping centers and schools.