Aventura, FL
18081 Biscayne Blvd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:15 PM

18081 Biscayne Blvd

18081 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Aventura
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Location

18081 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
Stunning and sophisticated 2 bedroom/2 bathroom waterfront condo with top designer furniture and upgrades throughout home. Layout includes large living room & dining room area with a separate hallway leading to 2 large bedrooms, lots of closet space and classy, modern bathrooms with raised ceilings. Double balconies allow for wonderful cross-breeze and spectacular N & S views. Amenities include tennis court, hair/nail salon, private marina, 2 swimming pools currently still under renovation. 24-7 Security with Gate access. Building is perfectly located in the heart of Aventura. Tenant can walk to all shops inc. Fresh Market, Starbucks, Panera Bread, Burger-Fi, Olive Garden, etc. Minutes from Sunny Isles Beach, Aventura Mall, I-95, Airport(s) and all major shopping centers and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
18081 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 18081 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18081 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18081 Biscayne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18081 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18081 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 18081 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18081 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18081 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18081 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18081 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18081 Biscayne Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18081 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
