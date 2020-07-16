All apartments in Aventura
Last updated June 22 2020 at 11:57 AM

18041 Biscayne Blvd

18041 Biscayne Boulevard · (305) 405-0615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18041 Biscayne Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1503 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom waterfront unit available in the gated community of Del Prado. Tile floors throughout common areas. Open updated kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large and spacious bedroom with walk-in closets, floor will be changed to parquet. Living room has floor to ceiling sliding doors that open up to large balcony overlooking the bay. Del Prado offers great and new updated amenities, including: 24 hour security, 2 pools, tennis courts, fitness center, game room, bar/cafe and more!! Great location, close to malls, supermarkets, beaches, places of worship. Easy to see! Available for rent August 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have any available units?
18041 Biscayne Blvd has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have?
Some of 18041 Biscayne Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18041 Biscayne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
18041 Biscayne Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18041 Biscayne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 18041 Biscayne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd offer parking?
No, 18041 Biscayne Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18041 Biscayne Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 18041 Biscayne Blvd has a pool.
Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 18041 Biscayne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18041 Biscayne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 18041 Biscayne Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18041 Biscayne Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
