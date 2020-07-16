18041 Biscayne Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room pool tennis court

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom waterfront unit available in the gated community of Del Prado. Tile floors throughout common areas. Open updated kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large and spacious bedroom with walk-in closets, floor will be changed to parquet. Living room has floor to ceiling sliding doors that open up to large balcony overlooking the bay. Del Prado offers great and new updated amenities, including: 24 hour security, 2 pools, tennis courts, fitness center, game room, bar/cafe and more!! Great location, close to malls, supermarkets, beaches, places of worship. Easy to see! Available for rent August 2020.