906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL VACANT 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGES IN THE OVERLOOK AT PARKSIDE GATED COMMUNITY!! New A/C. Freshly painted walls, doors and garage. Open floor plan, upon entering, you are greeted by the living room/dining room combo. The Kitchen has beautiful 42" solid wood cherry cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find volume ceilings and plenty of closet space in each bedroom. A double vanity sink and glass-enclosed shower in the Master Bathroom. A community pool and free basic cable/internet for all residents are great features as well.
Applicants subject to Nationwide Criminal Background check. Sorry No pets or smokers!!