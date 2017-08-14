All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE
Last updated November 3 2019

906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE

906 Ashworth Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

906 Ashworth Overlook Drive, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
BEAUTIFUL VACANT 3/2.5 TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 CAR GARAGES IN THE OVERLOOK AT PARKSIDE GATED COMMUNITY!! New A/C. Freshly painted walls, doors and garage. Open floor plan, upon entering, you are greeted by the living room/dining room combo. The Kitchen has beautiful 42" solid wood cherry cabinets, modern stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Upstairs, you will find volume ceilings and plenty of closet space in each bedroom. A double vanity sink and glass-enclosed shower in the Master Bathroom. A community pool and free basic cable/internet for all residents are great features as well.
Applicants subject to Nationwide Criminal Background check. Sorry No pets or smokers!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have any available units?
906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have?
Some of 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 906 ASHWORTH OVERLOOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

