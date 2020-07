Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

878 Ashworth Overlook DR., Great 3/2.5 TH, end unit in Overlook at Parkside. The community is gated with pool. All stainless appliances in the unit including washer and dryer. Carpet and tile throughout. 2 car garage attached and open patio off the family room. Grounds & Spectrum are provided by the HOA. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.