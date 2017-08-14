827 DON WILSON AVENUE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ice maker microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to 827 Don Wilson Ave Apopka FL 32712

You will love making this stunning house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered entrance, and a charming yard, while the backyard offers all the outdoor space you’ll need for weekend entertaining and enjoying sunny days. The interior features stylish tile flooring throughout the communal living rooms, plush carpeting in the cozy bedrooms, lots of natural lighting, an open layout for making long-lasting memories, and a kitchen equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply toda