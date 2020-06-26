Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

816 Magnolia Blossom Court Available 08/09/19 ERROL ESTATES NICE HOME - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SECOND WEEK IN AUGUST. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.



This beautiful home is located in Parkside in the established community of Errol Estate. You will love this community full of mature oak trees, hills and lots of space! The home is situated on a very large lot on a cul-de-sac with no through traffic. Lots of flexibility with this spacious floor plan. This home has newer gorgeous wood-like tile in living room, dining room and family room! Master Bedroom has newer carpet as well. Neutral colors throughout! Kitchen is light and airy with white cabinets, all of the appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher). The kitchen overlooks the open Family room and lovely screened lanai, bringing the feel of the outdoors inside. You will love the cleaning ease of tile in all the wet areas, neutral colors throughout. Don't miss this pretty home on great lot. THREE VEHICLES MAX. This Community has beautiful pool and playground just for Parkside!!



****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.



Financial Requirements:

There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #26108



(RLNE3223903)