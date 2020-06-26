All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like
816 Magnolia Blossom Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
816 Magnolia Blossom Court
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

816 Magnolia Blossom Court

816 Magnolia Blossom Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

816 Magnolia Blossom Court, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
816 Magnolia Blossom Court Available 08/09/19 ERROL ESTATES NICE HOME - THIS HOME IS NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL SECOND WEEK IN AUGUST. WE ARE CURRENTLY TAKING NAMES FOR SHOWINGS PRE-APPROVED APPLICATIONS TAKE PRIORITY IN SHOWINGS.

This beautiful home is located in Parkside in the established community of Errol Estate. You will love this community full of mature oak trees, hills and lots of space! The home is situated on a very large lot on a cul-de-sac with no through traffic. Lots of flexibility with this spacious floor plan. This home has newer gorgeous wood-like tile in living room, dining room and family room! Master Bedroom has newer carpet as well. Neutral colors throughout! Kitchen is light and airy with white cabinets, all of the appliances (side-by-side refrigerator, stove, built in microwave and dishwasher). The kitchen overlooks the open Family room and lovely screened lanai, bringing the feel of the outdoors inside. You will love the cleaning ease of tile in all the wet areas, neutral colors throughout. Don't miss this pretty home on great lot. THREE VEHICLES MAX. This Community has beautiful pool and playground just for Parkside!!

Always check our website - www.jandergroup.com - for up-to-date info and availability of this home or email us at Leasing@jandergroup.com.

****IMPORTANT**** APPOINTMENTS CANNOT BE SET WITHOUT SUBMITTING YOUR ACTUAL EMAIL ADDRESS WHEN INQUIRING ABOUT THIS HOME. Most sites do not send your actual email address with your online inquiry.

Financial Requirements:
There is a $60 nonrefundable lease application fee per adult or married couple, which must accompany the lease application. Applicants receiving a standard approval with good credit have a security deposit equal in value to one month's rent. Conditional approvals require a higher security deposit. At minimum, lease applications will be checked in the following ways: standard retail credit report, verifiable rental/mortgage on-time payments, full-time local employment (no co-signers), evictions, convictions, bankruptcies and foreclosures/short sales. Because of a high demand for some homes and areas, pre-approved applications are given priority in the selection. note that applicants with bankruptcies discharged for less than two years cannot be approved (NO Exceptions). This home is not on the Government Section 8 Program/Housing Choice Voucher Program. #26108

(RLNE3223903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court have any available units?
816 Magnolia Blossom Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court have?
Some of 816 Magnolia Blossom Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 Magnolia Blossom Court currently offering any rent specials?
816 Magnolia Blossom Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 Magnolia Blossom Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 Magnolia Blossom Court is pet friendly.
Does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court offer parking?
Yes, 816 Magnolia Blossom Court offers parking.
Does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 816 Magnolia Blossom Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court have a pool?
Yes, 816 Magnolia Blossom Court has a pool.
Does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court have accessible units?
No, 816 Magnolia Blossom Court does not have accessible units.
Does 816 Magnolia Blossom Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 Magnolia Blossom Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 BedroomsApopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury PlacesApopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FLHorizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central FloridaDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachLake-Sumter State College