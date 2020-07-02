All apartments in Apopka
Last updated November 14 2019

756 Rock Creek St

756 Rock Creek Street · No Longer Available
Location

756 Rock Creek Street, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This Beautiful 4/3 Is located in the beautiful community of Rock Springs Ridge. It extremely spacious and has a separate living, dining, and family room, as well as a large screened-in patio and pool. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet space and pantry and comes with all appliances. The home also has a laundry with a washer/dryer and a 2 car garage. Great location in an amazing neighborhood!

* Pool care included in the rent!*

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 Rock Creek St have any available units?
756 Rock Creek St doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 756 Rock Creek St have?
Some of 756 Rock Creek St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly.
Is 756 Rock Creek St currently offering any rent specials?
756 Rock Creek St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 Rock Creek St pet-friendly?
Yes, 756 Rock Creek St is pet friendly.
Does 756 Rock Creek St offer parking?
Yes, 756 Rock Creek St offers parking.
Does 756 Rock Creek St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 756 Rock Creek St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 Rock Creek St have a pool?
Yes, 756 Rock Creek St has a pool.
Does 756 Rock Creek St have accessible units?
No, 756 Rock Creek St does not have accessible units.
Does 756 Rock Creek St have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 Rock Creek St does not have units with dishwashers.

