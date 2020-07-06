All apartments in Apopka
Apopka, FL
651 Lexington Parkway
Last updated February 7 2020 at 8:39 PM

651 Lexington Parkway

651 Lexington Parkway
Location

651 Lexington Parkway, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
This 4-Bedroom, 3-Bathroom home is perfect from top to bottom!! This property is situated in the Errol Estates Community of Apopka, and is minutes from shopping & dining, and is zoned for some of the best schools in Central Florida!! The interior features Formal Living & Dining Rooms topped with crown molding and a Family Room which features vaulted ceilings with built-in shelving. The Kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops & stainless appliances and opens to a patio perfect for entertaining.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Lexington Parkway have any available units?
651 Lexington Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 651 Lexington Parkway have?
Some of 651 Lexington Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Lexington Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
651 Lexington Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Lexington Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Lexington Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 651 Lexington Parkway offer parking?
No, 651 Lexington Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 651 Lexington Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Lexington Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Lexington Parkway have a pool?
No, 651 Lexington Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 651 Lexington Parkway have accessible units?
No, 651 Lexington Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Lexington Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Lexington Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

