Apopka, FL
45 Wekiva Pointe Circle
Last updated May 8 2019 at 4:07 PM

45 Wekiva Pointe Circle

45 Wekiva Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Apopka
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

45 Wekiva Pointe Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Experience Florida living at its best in this beautiful POOL HOME in the inviting GATED COMMUNITY of Traditions at Wekiva! This MOVE-IN READY gem is in close proximity to everything you need including being within WALKING DISTANCE to Rock Springs Elementary. A welcoming FLOOR PLAN awaits in this ideal home with HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, INSULATED, ENERGY STAR WINDOWS, an OFFICE/FLEX SPACE and plenty of entertainment space. The chefGÇÖs kitchen is a dream - showcasing STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SOLID WOOD CABINETS, a CENTER ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR and an EAT IN SPACE. This home also offers privacy with a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN delivering a PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT. A spa-like ENSUITE BATHROOM boasts DUAL VANITIES, a SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER and relaxing SOAKER TUB. Gather with guests in the COVERED LANAI, cool off in the sparkling SCREEN ENCLOSED POOL and enjoy family cookouts in the beautifully LANDSCAPED BACKYARD. Conveniently located with easy access to 429, Orlando, Sanford, Disney, and other theme parks. Only minutes to the Northwest Recreation Complex and the Wekiva Springs State Park. Come see for yourself and fall in love with this well-designed dream home!

Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle have any available units?
45 Wekiva Pointe Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle have?
Some of 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle currently offering any rent specials?
45 Wekiva Pointe Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle is pet friendly.
Does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle offer parking?
No, 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle does not offer parking.
Does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle have a pool?
Yes, 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle has a pool.
Does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle have accessible units?
No, 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 45 Wekiva Pointe Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
