45 Wekiva Pointe Circle

Experience Florida living at its best in this beautiful POOL HOME in the inviting GATED COMMUNITY of Traditions at Wekiva! This MOVE-IN READY gem is in close proximity to everything you need including being within WALKING DISTANCE to Rock Springs Elementary. A welcoming FLOOR PLAN awaits in this ideal home with HARDWOOD FLOORS, HIGH CEILINGS, INSULATED, ENERGY STAR WINDOWS, an OFFICE/FLEX SPACE and plenty of entertainment space. The chefGÇÖs kitchen is a dream - showcasing STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, SOLID WOOD CABINETS, a CENTER ISLAND, BREAKFAST BAR and an EAT IN SPACE. This home also offers privacy with a SPLIT FLOOR PLAN delivering a PRIVATE MASTER RETREAT. A spa-like ENSUITE BATHROOM boasts DUAL VANITIES, a SEPARATE WALK IN SHOWER and relaxing SOAKER TUB. Gather with guests in the COVERED LANAI, cool off in the sparkling SCREEN ENCLOSED POOL and enjoy family cookouts in the beautifully LANDSCAPED BACKYARD. Conveniently located with easy access to 429, Orlando, Sanford, Disney, and other theme parks. Only minutes to the Northwest Recreation Complex and the Wekiva Springs State Park. Come see for yourself and fall in love with this well-designed dream home!



