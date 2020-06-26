379 Morning Creek Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Are you looking for a home close to shopping and dining in Apopka? Look no further, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you to move in! You will find an open and airy kitchen overlooking the living room. There is also a breakfast bar looking into the kitchen making this entire set up perfect for socializing while cooking that big meal. There is an eat in space in the kitchen where you can set up your bistro table and enjoy looking out your large window while having your coffee. The living room has vaulted ceilings only accentuating the openness you feel from the moment you walk in. There is a delightful back porch that is screened in to protect you from those mosquitoes making it very relaxing. The home is located close to everything in Apopka from the NW Recreation Complex and several springs like the Wekiva State Park and Rock Springs. It is also conveniently located to the new SR 429 (NW Beltway) making it easy to access all of the Central Florida Theme Parks, Airports and various ecological trails. Call today for your private showing and make this home yours!



Listing Courtesy Of NEXTHOME ARROWSMITH REALTY



