All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 379 Morning Creek Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
379 Morning Creek Circle
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

379 Morning Creek Circle

379 Morning Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

379 Morning Creek Circle, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Are you looking for a home close to shopping and dining in Apopka? Look no further, this 2 bedroom 2 bath home is waiting for you to move in! You will find an open and airy kitchen overlooking the living room. There is also a breakfast bar looking into the kitchen making this entire set up perfect for socializing while cooking that big meal. There is an eat in space in the kitchen where you can set up your bistro table and enjoy looking out your large window while having your coffee. The living room has vaulted ceilings only accentuating the openness you feel from the moment you walk in. There is a delightful back porch that is screened in to protect you from those mosquitoes making it very relaxing. The home is located close to everything in Apopka from the NW Recreation Complex and several springs like the Wekiva State Park and Rock Springs. It is also conveniently located to the new SR 429 (NW Beltway) making it easy to access all of the Central Florida Theme Parks, Airports and various ecological trails. Call today for your private showing and make this home yours!

Listing Courtesy Of NEXTHOME ARROWSMITH REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 379 Morning Creek Circle have any available units?
379 Morning Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 379 Morning Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
379 Morning Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 379 Morning Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 379 Morning Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 379 Morning Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 379 Morning Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 379 Morning Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 379 Morning Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 379 Morning Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 379 Morning Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 379 Morning Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 379 Morning Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 379 Morning Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 379 Morning Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 379 Morning Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 379 Morning Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College