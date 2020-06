Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fabulous 3 bdrm/2 bath pool home. Light, Brite & Open with vaulted ceilings. Home has wood laminate flooring in Dining and Living Rooms and Ceramic tile throughout the remainder of home. Garden tub in Master bath as well as separate shower and walk-in closet. French doors open to gorgeous screen enclosed pool with very private patio and lot is fenced .