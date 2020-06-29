All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
2223 CERBERUS DRIVE
Last updated January 5 2020 at 2:04 PM

2223 CERBERUS DRIVE

2223 Cerberus Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2223 Cerberus Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring and an open layout throughout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, recessed and natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with a center island, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a window into the living room. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE have any available units?
2223 CERBERUS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE have?
Some of 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2223 CERBERUS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2223 CERBERUS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College