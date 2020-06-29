2223 CERBERUS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ice maker microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Don’t miss your chance to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a charming entrance, and a lush-green lawn, while the backyard offers a privacy fence, lots of outdoor space, and a screened-in patio area. The interior features stylish tile flooring and an open layout throughout for entertaining and making long-lasting memories, vaulted ceilings, recessed and natural lighting, and a kitchen equipped with a center island, beautiful wooden cabinetry, and a window into the living room. Make this your home and apply today!