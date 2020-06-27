2008 LAUREN ROAD

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Tired of apartment living want to live with no one above or below you? I have the perfect home; 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 car garage home located in Sheeler Hills Sub-division. Living and dining room combo has recently been painted a neutral color with neutral colored flooring large 18 tile. Living room has built in plant shelving that runs along the one side of the living room, vaulted ceiling and beautiful designer ceiling fan with remote. Kitchen has just been updated. Kitchen has door with access to the extra-large fenced back yard great for privacy. Master bedroom is large enough for any King sized bedroom suit; the large 18 tile is just waiting for your own personal rug and your touch of personality. Master bath standing shower, large vanity with extra-large mirror and track lighting running along the top that adds bright lighting. 2nd and 3rd bedroom on the other side of the home offers extra privacy for the master bedroom. Hall bath has tub/shower combo, large vanity with the same track lighting used in the master bath. Inside laundry room with Washer and Dryer hook-up located in the hallway between the 2nd and 3rd bedroom. One car garage with garage door opener is very convenient for those rain days, just pull up pop the door and pull right in. The home sits among other homes that are well maintained and beautifully manicured lawns. So get out of the rat race of apartment living and make this perfect home yours.