1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground

3BD/2.5BA Townhome - Wekiva Park - Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & newer appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Additional features include: Large open living/dining room, all bedrooms upstairs, spacious master suite w/dual walk-in closets, laundry room includes washer & dryer, ceramic tile & carpeting throughout, private back porch and much, much more.



Near Wekiva Springs State Park and Kelly Park, which offer swimming, canoeing, hiking, great campgrounds, and spacious playgrounds that will keep anyone occupied year-round. The community lies at the north end of the West Orange Trail, which provides more than twenty miles of paved trail for biking, hiking, and horseback riding.



Application fees are non-refundable.



(RLNE5114589)