All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County

1928 Beacon Bay Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1928 Beacon Bay Court, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
3BD/2.5BA Townhome - Wekiva Park - Gorgeous kitchen with maple cabinets & newer appliances, ceramic tile backsplash, recessed lighting and breakfast bar. Additional features include: Large open living/dining room, all bedrooms upstairs, spacious master suite w/dual walk-in closets, laundry room includes washer & dryer, ceramic tile & carpeting throughout, private back porch and much, much more.

Near Wekiva Springs State Park and Kelly Park, which offer swimming, canoeing, hiking, great campgrounds, and spacious playgrounds that will keep anyone occupied year-round. The community lies at the north end of the West Orange Trail, which provides more than twenty miles of paved trail for biking, hiking, and horseback riding.

Application fees are non-refundable.

(RLNE5114589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County have any available units?
1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County have?
Some of 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County currently offering any rent specials?
1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County pet-friendly?
No, 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County offer parking?
No, 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County does not offer parking.
Does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County have a pool?
No, 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County does not have a pool.
Does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County have accessible units?
No, 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1928 Beacon Bay Ct. Orange County does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College