Last updated April 28 2020 at 11:59 PM

1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE

1812 Sunset Palm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1812 Sunset Palm Drive, Apopka, FL 32712

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning fully remodeled Townhome in the heart of Apopka! Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues and many major highways. Newer A/C unit and water heater for excellent efficiency! The downstairs features the living room/dining room combo with laminate flooring opens up to your private patio with storage closet. Downstairs also offers a tiled half bath so it is very convenient to entertain. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, wooden cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile floors! All three bedrooms can be found upstairs and all bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops and wood vanities. Large master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom including 2 walk-in closets and a very large shower, the other 2 bedrooms are spacious and share a large bathroom. Great layout, call now for your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have any available units?
1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have?
Some of 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

