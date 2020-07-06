1812 SUNSET PALM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning fully remodeled Townhome in the heart of Apopka! Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment venues and many major highways. Newer A/C unit and water heater for excellent efficiency! The downstairs features the living room/dining room combo with laminate flooring opens up to your private patio with storage closet. Downstairs also offers a tiled half bath so it is very convenient to entertain. The kitchen boasts beautiful granite counter tops, wooden cabinets, newer stainless steel appliances and tile floors! All three bedrooms can be found upstairs and all bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops and wood vanities. Large master bedroom with en-suite master bathroom including 2 walk-in closets and a very large shower, the other 2 bedrooms are spacious and share a large bathroom. Great layout, call now for your private showing!