1760 Saddleback Ridge Road

Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Nice Backyard- $1450 in Apopka - HomeTag LLC is offering a lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, spacious 1,186 sqft single family home located in Apopka for $1450. This cozy single family home has been freshly painted with a newly installed carpet you will absolutely fall in love with this space.



The application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time administrative/ processing fee of $35 per adult.



*Feel like we're the right match? Make sure you meet the requirements before applying. ALL applications fees are non-refundable. If you are unsure please give us a call to verify you are pre-qualified, we're happy to help.



Requirements:

-Minimum Monthly Gross Income of $4,350

-No Evictions or Criminal Background/Pass Background Check.

-Security Deposit $1450 may be higher based on credit history.



Feel like we are the right match and you meet our requirements, please schedule a prescreening with our leasing agent today by clicking the link:



https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min



Contact us: rentals@myhometag.com - to schedule a viewing with us.



For any additional questions please feel free to call us at (407)403-6496 ex.2



Schools

Wekiva (High School)

Piedmont Lakes (Middle School)

Lakeville (Elementary)



Electric Duke Energy

Water Apopka

Recycling (Tuesday, Friday) Apopka

Trash (Tuesday, Friday) Apopka

Yard Waste (Friday) Apopka



(RLNE4834135)