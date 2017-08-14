All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1760 Saddleback Ridge Road
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

1760 Saddleback Ridge Road

1760 Saddleback Ridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1760 Saddleback Ridge Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath with Nice Backyard- $1450 in Apopka - HomeTag LLC is offering a lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, spacious 1,186 sqft single family home located in Apopka for $1450. This cozy single family home has been freshly painted with a newly installed carpet you will absolutely fall in love with this space.

The application fee is $55 per adult and there is a one time administrative/ processing fee of $35 per adult.

*Feel like we're the right match? Make sure you meet the requirements before applying. ALL applications fees are non-refundable. If you are unsure please give us a call to verify you are pre-qualified, we're happy to help.

Requirements:
-Minimum Monthly Gross Income of $4,350
-No Evictions or Criminal Background/Pass Background Check.
-Security Deposit $1450 may be higher based on credit history.

Feel like we are the right match and you meet our requirements, please schedule a prescreening with our leasing agent today by clicking the link:

https://calendly.com/assist-4/5min

Contact us: rentals@myhometag.com - to schedule a viewing with us.

For any additional questions please feel free to call us at (407)403-6496 ex.2

Schools
Wekiva (High School)
Piedmont Lakes (Middle School)
Lakeville (Elementary)

Electric Duke Energy
Water Apopka
Recycling (Tuesday, Friday) Apopka
Trash (Tuesday, Friday) Apopka
Yard Waste (Friday) Apopka

(RLNE4834135)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road have any available units?
1760 Saddleback Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1760 Saddleback Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1760 Saddleback Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703
Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College