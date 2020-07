Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3500cf4084 ---- Apopka Pool Home on the golf course- 3 bedroom 3 bath home includes a fully equipped kitchen with island and walk-in pantry, washer/dryer, formal dining room and large covered patio overlooking the screened-in and heated pool & golf course. LAWN AND POOL SERVICE INCLUDED IN THIS SPECTACULAR HOME. Please call 407-499-8090 to see this magnificent home. Available for move in now! NO PETS ALLOWED