Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1488 Leitrim Loop

1488 Leitrim Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1488 Leitrim Loop, Apopka, FL 32703
Breckenridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home for Rent! AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL residence in a highly sought after neighborhood of "Breckenridge" in the heart of Apopka. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The SPACIOUS foyer draws your eyes to the windows and soaring ceilings where you feel the grandeur of the formal living room and dining area. Kitchen showcases GORGEOUS Oak cabinetry framed by Baltic Brown granite and decorative back splash and ample amount of counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. The open family room features soaring ceilings with a built in computer station surrounded by tile flooring.

Follow the staircase to an expansive bonus room great area for entertaining. SPACIOUS master suite. Master bathroom features a spa like bath with a garden tub framed by decorative tiles and a walk in shower etched with elegant marble and a roomy walk in closet. Enjoy your evenings and weekends on your open air patio overlooking the beautifully landscaped tranquil wooded lot. The city of Apopka adorns gems including the Wekiva State Park and beautiful vistas within this park offer a glimpse of Old Florida's natural beauty, Pristine Golf Courses, Charming Downtown, Sun Rail, top rated schools, and the Seminole/Wekiva Trail.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, 429, and more. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

(RLNE5787646)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1488 Leitrim Loop have any available units?
1488 Leitrim Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1488 Leitrim Loop have?
Some of 1488 Leitrim Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 Leitrim Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1488 Leitrim Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 Leitrim Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1488 Leitrim Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1488 Leitrim Loop offer parking?
No, 1488 Leitrim Loop does not offer parking.
Does 1488 Leitrim Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1488 Leitrim Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 Leitrim Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1488 Leitrim Loop has a pool.
Does 1488 Leitrim Loop have accessible units?
No, 1488 Leitrim Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 Leitrim Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1488 Leitrim Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

