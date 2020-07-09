1488 Leitrim Loop.

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom Home for Rent! AVAILABLE NOW! - Welcome home to this BEAUTIFUL residence in a highly sought after neighborhood of "Breckenridge" in the heart of Apopka. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. The SPACIOUS foyer draws your eyes to the windows and soaring ceilings where you feel the grandeur of the formal living room and dining area. Kitchen showcases GORGEOUS Oak cabinetry framed by Baltic Brown granite and decorative back splash and ample amount of counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. The open family room features soaring ceilings with a built in computer station surrounded by tile flooring.



Follow the staircase to an expansive bonus room great area for entertaining. SPACIOUS master suite. Master bathroom features a spa like bath with a garden tub framed by decorative tiles and a walk in shower etched with elegant marble and a roomy walk in closet. Enjoy your evenings and weekends on your open air patio overlooking the beautifully landscaped tranquil wooded lot. The city of Apopka adorns gems including the Wekiva State Park and beautiful vistas within this park offer a glimpse of Old Florida's natural beauty, Pristine Golf Courses, Charming Downtown, Sun Rail, top rated schools, and the Seminole/Wekiva Trail.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, 429, and more. $95.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



