Apopka, FL
1388 SEBURN ROAD
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

1388 SEBURN ROAD

1388 Seburn Road · No Longer Available
Location

1388 Seburn Road, Apopka, FL 32703
Emerson Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this meticulously maintained spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse nestled in a beautiful community which is conveniently located to the 429 Express Way and the newly built Florida Hospital.
The home features a open floor plan with the main living areas located on the first floor and all bedrooms and laundry located on the second floor. The homes gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with access to the patio which makes for a great space for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have any available units?
1388 SEBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have?
Some of 1388 SEBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 SEBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1388 SEBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1388 SEBURN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1388 SEBURN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1388 SEBURN ROAD offers parking.
Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1388 SEBURN ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have a pool?
No, 1388 SEBURN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1388 SEBURN ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1388 SEBURN ROAD has units with dishwashers.

