Come see this meticulously maintained spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse nestled in a beautiful community which is conveniently located to the 429 Express Way and the newly built Florida Hospital. The home features a open floor plan with the main living areas located on the first floor and all bedrooms and laundry located on the second floor. The homes gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with access to the patio which makes for a great space for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have any available units?
1388 SEBURN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area
What amenities does 1388 SEBURN ROAD have?
Some of 1388 SEBURN ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1388 SEBURN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1388 SEBURN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.