1388 SEBURN ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this meticulously maintained spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse nestled in a beautiful community which is conveniently located to the 429 Express Way and the newly built Florida Hospital.

The home features a open floor plan with the main living areas located on the first floor and all bedrooms and laundry located on the second floor. The homes gourmet kitchen opens to the family room with access to the patio which makes for a great space for entertaining.