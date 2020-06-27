1314 Ashby Cir.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3/2 Home in Piedmont Lakes On the Water!!! - This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is situated in a quiet neighborhood. Come in and see the beautiful new vinyl plank flooring, new paint, lots of natural lighting and enjoy the view of Blue Lake with beautiful sunsets. The home is located close to 436 and 441 for easy access to many shops, restaurants and other wonderful places to visit. Will not last long! Come see today! Call 407-901-1200 for a showing.



Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply).



