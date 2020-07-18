All apartments in Apopka
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 Villa Ln # 88

1120 Villa Ln Unit 88 · No Longer Available
Location

1120 Villa Ln Unit 88, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This cozy villa is just under 1000 sq ft. The unit has tile floors throughout. Spacious living room.dining room combo. Galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Large screened in porch with beautiful lake view. Errol Estates is a large community located close to 429 and 441. Minutes from Local shopping and dining.

For more information, application or to schedule a showing online please visit specializedorlando.com.

For other questions you may call Nancy Guadagnino at 407-705-8559.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 have any available units?
1120 Villa Ln # 88 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 have?
Some of 1120 Villa Ln # 88's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Villa Ln # 88 currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Villa Ln # 88 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Villa Ln # 88 pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Villa Ln # 88 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apopka.
Does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 offer parking?
No, 1120 Villa Ln # 88 does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Villa Ln # 88 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 have a pool?
No, 1120 Villa Ln # 88 does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 have accessible units?
No, 1120 Villa Ln # 88 does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Villa Ln # 88 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Villa Ln # 88 has units with dishwashers.
