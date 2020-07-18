1120 Villa Ln # 88

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This cozy villa is just under 1000 sq ft. The unit has tile floors throughout. Spacious living room.dining room combo. Galley style kitchen with refrigerator, range and dishwasher. Large screened in porch with beautiful lake view. Errol Estates is a large community located close to 429 and 441. Minutes from Local shopping and dining.



For more information, application or to schedule a showing online please visit specializedorlando.com.



For other questions you may call Nancy Guadagnino at 407-705-8559.