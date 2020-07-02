1098 Villa Ln #79

Amenities

2 BD / 2BA Villa - Errol in Apopka - Prepare to be impressed! This gorgeous two bedroom, two bath stand alone Villa has been meticulously updated and cared for. Entering the Villa you will see the updated front door with double pane glass and inset blinds. In the kitchen you will find a farm sink, granite counter tops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven, under cabinet lighting, new microwave, under counter water filtration, deep drawers for pots and pans and slow close drawers. As you enter the great room notice the beautiful Mohawk vinyl wood plank flooring that was installed last year throughout the entire home. The great room features a tray ceiling with crown molding, ceiling fan, extra cabinets in dining area and sliders out to the sun room. The spacious master bedroom has crown molding and a ceiling fan with an en suite bathroom updated with a newer vanity, granite counter top, sink, faucet and tiled walk in shower. Bedroom two includes crown molding, ceiling fan, redesigned organizational system in closet and a full size Murphy bed. Guest bath has been updated with new vanity, granite counter top, sink and faucet. The sun room boasts vinyl pane windows which slide to open, heat block shades, ceiling fan, A/C and heat. Adjacent to the sun room is a lovely paver patio. Near downtown Apopka, close to schools and public transportation.



No smoking!



Application fees are non-refundable.



