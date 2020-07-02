All apartments in Apopka
Find more places like 1098 Villa Ln #79.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apopka, FL
/
1098 Villa Ln #79
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

1098 Villa Ln #79

1098 Villa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apopka
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1098 Villa Lane, Apopka, FL 32712
Errol Estates Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 BD / 2BA Villa - Errol in Apopka - Prepare to be impressed! This gorgeous two bedroom, two bath stand alone Villa has been meticulously updated and cared for. Entering the Villa you will see the updated front door with double pane glass and inset blinds. In the kitchen you will find a farm sink, granite counter tops, updated cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double oven, under cabinet lighting, new microwave, under counter water filtration, deep drawers for pots and pans and slow close drawers. As you enter the great room notice the beautiful Mohawk vinyl wood plank flooring that was installed last year throughout the entire home. The great room features a tray ceiling with crown molding, ceiling fan, extra cabinets in dining area and sliders out to the sun room. The spacious master bedroom has crown molding and a ceiling fan with an en suite bathroom updated with a newer vanity, granite counter top, sink, faucet and tiled walk in shower. Bedroom two includes crown molding, ceiling fan, redesigned organizational system in closet and a full size Murphy bed. Guest bath has been updated with new vanity, granite counter top, sink and faucet. The sun room boasts vinyl pane windows which slide to open, heat block shades, ceiling fan, A/C and heat. Adjacent to the sun room is a lovely paver patio. Near downtown Apopka, close to schools and public transportation.

No smoking!

Application fees are non-refundable.

(RLNE5670401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1098 Villa Ln #79 have any available units?
1098 Villa Ln #79 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apopka, FL.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
What amenities does 1098 Villa Ln #79 have?
Some of 1098 Villa Ln #79's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1098 Villa Ln #79 currently offering any rent specials?
1098 Villa Ln #79 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1098 Villa Ln #79 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1098 Villa Ln #79 is pet friendly.
Does 1098 Villa Ln #79 offer parking?
No, 1098 Villa Ln #79 does not offer parking.
Does 1098 Villa Ln #79 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1098 Villa Ln #79 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1098 Villa Ln #79 have a pool?
No, 1098 Villa Ln #79 does not have a pool.
Does 1098 Villa Ln #79 have accessible units?
No, 1098 Villa Ln #79 does not have accessible units.
Does 1098 Villa Ln #79 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1098 Villa Ln #79 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barrington at Mirror Lake
700 Post Lake Pl
Apopka, FL 32703
Verandahs at Hunt Club
3000 Foxhill Cir
Apopka, FL 32703

Similar Pages

Apopka 1 BedroomsApopka 2 Bedrooms
Apopka Apartments with Washer-DryerApopka Luxury Places
Apopka Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLSt. Cloud, FL
Horizon West, FLLady Lake, FLDeLand, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLHunters Creek, FLZephyrhills, FLLockhart, FLAzalea Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Lake-Sumter State College