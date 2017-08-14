559 Martin Place Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free. Easy living in this 3BR 2BA home that offers charm galore with its stepping stone entrance, interior vaulted ceilings and high windows that provide pretty interior light. Enjoy a cozy eat-in kitchen and a private patio and fenced backyard for outdoor entertaining. You can relax in this sweet home - come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.



Apopka Elementary School



Apopka Middle School



Apopka High School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.