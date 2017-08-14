All apartments in Apopka
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:37 PM

559 Martin Place Boulevard

559 Martin Place Boulevard · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1196065
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

559 Martin Place Boulevard, Apopka, FL 32712

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,505

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HURRY Now offering 1-month free! If you apply, get approved, and move in before July 1st to get September free. Easy living in this 3BR 2BA home that offers charm galore with its stepping stone entrance, interior vaulted ceilings and high windows that provide pretty interior light. Enjoy a cozy eat-in kitchen and a private patio and fenced backyard for outdoor entertaining. You can relax in this sweet home - come make it yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions, and more, please visit Sylvanhs.com.

Apopka Elementary School

Apopka Middle School

Apopka High School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard have any available units?
559 Martin Place Boulevard has a unit available for $1,505 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Apopka, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Apopka Rent Report.
Is 559 Martin Place Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
559 Martin Place Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 559 Martin Place Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 559 Martin Place Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard offer parking?
No, 559 Martin Place Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 559 Martin Place Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard have a pool?
No, 559 Martin Place Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 559 Martin Place Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 559 Martin Place Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 559 Martin Place Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 559 Martin Place Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
