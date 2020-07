Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access online portal package receiving tennis court yoga cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance coffee bar hot tub

Expect to be impressed when you choose Altamonte at Spring Valley Apartments as your new home! Condo quality, fully upgraded 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes Altamonte at Spring Valley is located within minutes of the Altamonte Mall and Uptown Altamonte at Cranes Roost with specialty shops and great restaurants that surround you. Minutes from Downtown Orlando, Seminole State College and Florida Hospital.