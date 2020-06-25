Updated 2/2 Condo in Ramblewood - This beautiful 2/2 condo has been completed updated. Master bedroom has a great updated closet with attached bathroom. Second bedroom is also a great size. The bonus room off of the front entry can be used as an office or den. This condo also has a screened in back porch with sliding glass doors off the living room.
This Condo is close to I-4 and only a few minute drive from Maitland and Winter Park The community has a clubhouse and pool.
Allow 7 days for HOA Approval
(RLNE4837094)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 892 Claydon Way have any available units?
892 Claydon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.