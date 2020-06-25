All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

892 Claydon Way

892 Claydon Way · No Longer Available
Location

892 Claydon Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Updated 2/2 Condo in Ramblewood - This beautiful 2/2 condo has been completed updated. Master bedroom has a great updated closet with attached bathroom. Second bedroom is also a great size. The bonus room off of the front entry can be used as an office or den. This condo also has a screened in back porch with sliding glass doors off the living room.

This Condo is close to I-4 and only a few minute drive from Maitland and Winter Park
The community has a clubhouse and pool.

Allow 7 days for HOA Approval

(RLNE4837094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 892 Claydon Way have any available units?
892 Claydon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 892 Claydon Way have?
Some of 892 Claydon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 892 Claydon Way currently offering any rent specials?
892 Claydon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 892 Claydon Way pet-friendly?
No, 892 Claydon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 892 Claydon Way offer parking?
No, 892 Claydon Way does not offer parking.
Does 892 Claydon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 892 Claydon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 892 Claydon Way have a pool?
Yes, 892 Claydon Way has a pool.
Does 892 Claydon Way have accessible units?
No, 892 Claydon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 892 Claydon Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 892 Claydon Way does not have units with dishwashers.
