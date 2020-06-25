892 Claydon Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Updated 2/2 Condo in Ramblewood - This beautiful 2/2 condo has been completed updated. Master bedroom has a great updated closet with attached bathroom. Second bedroom is also a great size. The bonus room off of the front entry can be used as an office or den. This condo also has a screened in back porch with sliding glass doors off the living room.



This Condo is close to I-4 and only a few minute drive from Maitland and Winter Park

The community has a clubhouse and pool.



Allow 7 days for HOA Approval



