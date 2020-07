Amenities

Bright 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo, laminate floor throughout, stainless steel appliances, eating area by kitchen, plus office space next to it, well maintained, with large storage area and walking closets. It is well located next to SR 434, Maitland Blvd, grocery stores and brand name stores with a mile, Seminole State College 5 minutes away. Gated community with a club house, pool, tennis court, fitness center. All you can ask for a relaxed stay.