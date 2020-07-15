Amenities
842 Grand Regency Pointe #202 Available 07/15/20 Altamonte Springs - Gated Community, Convenient Location AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - Popular gated community in Altamonte Springs featuring 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 full baths. All appliances included. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room, dining area and den/office area.
Only minutes from Maitland Blvd., SR 434, Seminole State College
Community amenities are pool, hot tub, fitness center, playground, Tennis courts, BBQ grills, gazebo and picnic area and Clubhouse.
Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.
FEATURES:
2nd Floor Building 14
All Kitchen Appliances
Breakfast Bar
Dining Area/Sitting Area Combo
Family Room
Open Floor Plan
Split Bedrooms
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Ceiling Fans
Walk-in Closet
Tile and Carpet Flooring
Stairs to Main Floor
Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet Included
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy
NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted with application.
HOA has an application and the move in date is subject to their approval process with a credit score of 600 or higher and every adult 18yrs and older. Married applicants must provide a certified marriage certificate with application (for the HOA approval process).
Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.
PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult
APPLICATION PROCESS:
We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)
Credit score must be above 600 to apply
Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.
EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.
How to prove your income?
Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.
ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!
