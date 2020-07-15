Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court

842 Grand Regency Pointe #202 Available 07/15/20 Altamonte Springs - Gated Community, Convenient Location AVAILABLE JULY 15th! - Popular gated community in Altamonte Springs featuring 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets and 2 full baths. All appliances included. The kitchen features a breakfast bar and is open to the living room, dining area and den/office area.

Only minutes from Maitland Blvd., SR 434, Seminole State College

Community amenities are pool, hot tub, fitness center, playground, Tennis courts, BBQ grills, gazebo and picnic area and Clubhouse.



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY



FEATURES:

2nd Floor Building 14

All Kitchen Appliances

Breakfast Bar

Dining Area/Sitting Area Combo

Family Room

Open Floor Plan

Split Bedrooms

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Ceiling Fans

Walk-in Closet

Tile and Carpet Flooring

Stairs to Main Floor

Water/Sewer/Trash/Basic Cable/Internet Included

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy



NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. Picture of pet must be submitted with application.



HOA has an application and the move in date is subject to their approval process with a credit score of 600 or higher and every adult 18yrs and older. Married applicants must provide a certified marriage certificate with application (for the HOA approval process).

Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Credit score must be above 600 to apply



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



(RLNE2678410)