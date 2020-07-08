822 CAMARGO WAY

Amenities

on-site laundry gym pool playground racquetball court basketball court

Unit Amenities Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool racquetball court hot tub volleyball court

DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! Gated community with your Spectacular penthouse style third floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Great open floor plan with dining area and open kitchen. Cancel your Gym membership and Country Club membership because if you live here everyday is a vacation. The amenities will blow your mind. Resort-style amenities include Fitness Center, Spa, Community Pool, Playground, Business Center, Clubhouse, Laundry facilities, Volleyball Court, Indoor Basketball Court, and Racquetball Court. Close to major highways, fine dining, and shopping. Seminole County school district. MUST SEE!