Last updated March 26 2020 at 7:53 PM

822 CAMARGO WAY

822 Camargo Way · No Longer Available
Location

822 Camargo Way, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

on-site laundry
gym
pool
playground
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
racquetball court
hot tub
volleyball court
DREAMS DO COME TRUE!! Gated community with your Spectacular penthouse style third floor 1 bedroom 1 bath unit. Great open floor plan with dining area and open kitchen. Cancel your Gym membership and Country Club membership because if you live here everyday is a vacation. The amenities will blow your mind. Resort-style amenities include Fitness Center, Spa, Community Pool, Playground, Business Center, Clubhouse, Laundry facilities, Volleyball Court, Indoor Basketball Court, and Racquetball Court. Close to major highways, fine dining, and shopping. Seminole County school district. MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 822 CAMARGO WAY have any available units?
822 CAMARGO WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 822 CAMARGO WAY have?
Some of 822 CAMARGO WAY's amenities include on-site laundry, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 822 CAMARGO WAY currently offering any rent specials?
822 CAMARGO WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 CAMARGO WAY pet-friendly?
No, 822 CAMARGO WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 822 CAMARGO WAY offer parking?
No, 822 CAMARGO WAY does not offer parking.
Does 822 CAMARGO WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 CAMARGO WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 CAMARGO WAY have a pool?
Yes, 822 CAMARGO WAY has a pool.
Does 822 CAMARGO WAY have accessible units?
No, 822 CAMARGO WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 822 CAMARGO WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 CAMARGO WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
