Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher carport recently renovated ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Rent this cozy 2-bedroom 1.5-bath in Altamonte today!

This duplex is located off of I-4 in Altamont Springs conveniently close to the UpTown Shopping Center and the Altamonte Mall.

Included are all new appliances, a covered carport and a quiet wooded backyard.

Washer and dryer NOT included.

BRAND NEW laminate wood floors downstairs, and paint!

Contact us today to schedule a showing!