Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

701 SEABROOK COURT

701 Seabrook Court · No Longer Available
Location

701 Seabrook Court, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Key West Community in Altamonte Springs. This 2/2 first floor apartment is spaciously laid out and comes with high ceilings, walk-in closets in both the Master Bedroom and the second bedroom, pantry storage and hallway closet. High-quality wood floors throughout and nice countertops in the kitchen and bathroom make this move in ready. The complex was built in 2002 and offers residents a courtyard pool and fitness center. Enjoy this conveniently located home close to shipping, Florida Hospital, dining, entertainment, bike trail, and best Seminole Schools. Comes with detached one-car garage and screened in patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 701 SEABROOK COURT have any available units?
701 SEABROOK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 701 SEABROOK COURT have?
Some of 701 SEABROOK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 701 SEABROOK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
701 SEABROOK COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 701 SEABROOK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 701 SEABROOK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Altamonte Springs.
Does 701 SEABROOK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 701 SEABROOK COURT does offer parking.
Does 701 SEABROOK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 701 SEABROOK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 701 SEABROOK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 701 SEABROOK COURT has a pool.
Does 701 SEABROOK COURT have accessible units?
No, 701 SEABROOK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 701 SEABROOK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 701 SEABROOK COURT has units with dishwashers.
