701 SEABROOK COURT

Key West Community in Altamonte Springs. This 2/2 first floor apartment is spaciously laid out and comes with high ceilings, walk-in closets in both the Master Bedroom and the second bedroom, pantry storage and hallway closet. High-quality wood floors throughout and nice countertops in the kitchen and bathroom make this move in ready. The complex was built in 2002 and offers residents a courtyard pool and fitness center. Enjoy this conveniently located home close to shipping, Florida Hospital, dining, entertainment, bike trail, and best Seminole Schools. Comes with detached one-car garage and screened in patio.