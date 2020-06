Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

700 Seabrook Ct. #104, Move-in ready end unit 3/2 with attached 1 car garage, New paint and tile throughout, stainless appliance in the kitchen, split bedrooms, full-size washer & dryer inside the closet, open porch. Community pool and fitness. Rent includes water, sewer, and grounds. Additional HOA approval and fee required prior to moving in. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage