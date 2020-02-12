685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse pool tennis court

Beautiful 3/2.5 Condo in Oak Harbour with access to lake Orienta! This 3 BR, 2.5 Bath condo is situated inside the desirable gated Oak Harbour community in the heart of Altamonte Springs. You are just minutes from all the shopping, dining and entertainment that uptown Altamonte has to offer. Oak Harbour provides two community pools, tennis courts, basketball, clubhouse and boat access to Lake Orienta. Perfect for those looking for maintenance free living. Close to I4, local shopping, and dining.



1 pet only (max 30 lbs)

* Additional Hoa approval



