Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:15 PM

685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE

685 Scarlet Oak Circle · No Longer Available
Location

685 Scarlet Oak Circle, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

dogs allowed
pool
basketball court
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Beautiful 3/2.5 Condo in Oak Harbour with access to lake Orienta! This 3 BR, 2.5 Bath condo is situated inside the desirable gated Oak Harbour community in the heart of Altamonte Springs. You are just minutes from all the shopping, dining and entertainment that uptown Altamonte has to offer. Oak Harbour provides two community pools, tennis courts, basketball, clubhouse and boat access to Lake Orienta. Perfect for those looking for maintenance free living. Close to I4, local shopping, and dining.

1 pet only (max 30 lbs)
* Additional Hoa approval

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=utQZnaIYEg&env=production

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE have any available units?
685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE have?
Some of 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE's amenities include dogs allowed, pool, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 SCARLET OAK CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.

