652 Roaring Drive #233

Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! FULLY UPGRADED! - Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs! You are going to love the fully renovated condo. This home boasts brand new hardwood tile floors, brand new white cabinets with granite counter tops throughout, a wood burning fireplace accented by the custom granite mantle! This condo offers a traditional master bedroom complete with a renovated bathroom. As well as a second bedroom with its own renovated bathroom. Other mentionables include upgraded light fixtures & fans, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker. Hidden Springs features 2 swimming pools (main clubhouse pool heated), 2 hot tubs, clubhouse, car washing area, RV/ boat parking, and a fitness center! Convenient to I-4, Altamonte Mall, and a multitude of restaurant options. Zoned for Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle School, and Lake Brantley High School. Pets are not allowed per HOA. Professionally managed by Atrium Management call us today to schedule an appointment 407-585-2721 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7TH!!!



