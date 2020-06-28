All apartments in Altamonte Springs
Find more places like 652 Roaring Drive #233.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Altamonte Springs, FL
/
652 Roaring Drive #233
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

652 Roaring Drive #233

652 Roaring Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Altamonte Springs
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

652 Roaring Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Spring Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs, FL! FULLY UPGRADED! - Charming 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo for Rent in Altamonte Springs! You are going to love the fully renovated condo. This home boasts brand new hardwood tile floors, brand new white cabinets with granite counter tops throughout, a wood burning fireplace accented by the custom granite mantle! This condo offers a traditional master bedroom complete with a renovated bathroom. As well as a second bedroom with its own renovated bathroom. Other mentionables include upgraded light fixtures & fans, stainless steel refrigerator with ice maker. Hidden Springs features 2 swimming pools (main clubhouse pool heated), 2 hot tubs, clubhouse, car washing area, RV/ boat parking, and a fitness center! Convenient to I-4, Altamonte Mall, and a multitude of restaurant options. Zoned for Forest City Elementary, Teague Middle School, and Lake Brantley High School. Pets are not allowed per HOA. Professionally managed by Atrium Management call us today to schedule an appointment 407-585-2721 AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 7TH!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2592976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Roaring Drive #233 have any available units?
652 Roaring Drive #233 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 Roaring Drive #233 have?
Some of 652 Roaring Drive #233's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Roaring Drive #233 currently offering any rent specials?
652 Roaring Drive #233 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Roaring Drive #233 pet-friendly?
Yes, 652 Roaring Drive #233 is pet friendly.
Does 652 Roaring Drive #233 offer parking?
Yes, 652 Roaring Drive #233 offers parking.
Does 652 Roaring Drive #233 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 652 Roaring Drive #233 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Roaring Drive #233 have a pool?
Yes, 652 Roaring Drive #233 has a pool.
Does 652 Roaring Drive #233 have accessible units?
No, 652 Roaring Drive #233 does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Roaring Drive #233 have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Roaring Drive #233 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Move Cross Country
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Uptown
375 Palm Springs Dr
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Latitude 28
828 Orienta Ave
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
Cortland Lake Lotus
631 Lotus Landing Blvd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Villa Del Mar
500 Sabal Palm Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701
The Ashford At Altamonte Springs
520 Terraceview Cv
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Preserve at Spring Lake
895 Wymore Rd
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
The Glades Apartments
651 Glades Cir
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
Sanctuary at CenterPointe
486 Center Pointe Circle
Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Similar Pages

Altamonte Springs 1 BedroomsAltamonte Springs 2 Bedrooms
Altamonte Springs Apartments with PoolAltamonte Springs Pet Friendly Places
Altamonte Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FL
Winter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLLongwood, FLRockledge, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus