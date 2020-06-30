650 Lake Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool pool table garage

Quiet cul-de-sac street embraces a serene tree line street as you drive up to your new home. Bright open split floor plan greets you at the door with vaulted beam ceilings. Views of the extensive outdoor living spaces and pool surround the main rooms.Enjoy cooking and entertaining in this open kitchen and living area with wine fridge and bar including Bonus room for pool table , or office .Relax in the screened in porch while watching birds and rustling of trees abound or swing under the gazebo with your favorite beverage.Retire to your master bedroom and turn the jets to the jacuzzi bath to end the day .The kids and guest rooms are on the other side of the House for your privacy . Snuggling up to the Fireplace on the chilly Nites is a real treat in the winter months.

Occupancy March 14/2020