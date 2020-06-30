All apartments in Altamonte Springs
650 Lake Dr

Location

650 Lake Drive, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
Quiet cul-de-sac street embraces a serene tree line street as you drive up to your new home. Bright open split floor plan greets you at the door with vaulted beam ceilings. Views of the extensive outdoor living spaces and pool surround the main rooms.Enjoy cooking and entertaining in this open kitchen and living area with wine fridge and bar including Bonus room for pool table , or office .Relax in the screened in porch while watching birds and rustling of trees abound or swing under the gazebo with your favorite beverage.Retire to your master bedroom and turn the jets to the jacuzzi bath to end the day .The kids and guest rooms are on the other side of the House for your privacy . Snuggling up to the Fireplace on the chilly Nites is a real treat in the winter months.
Occupancy March 14/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Lake Dr have any available units?
650 Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Altamonte Springs, FL.
How much is rent in Altamonte Springs, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Altamonte Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 Lake Dr have?
Some of 650 Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
650 Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 650 Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 650 Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 650 Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 650 Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 650 Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 650 Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.

